Court dismisses writ petition by BJP minority wing secretary, imposes costs of ₹10,000

Judges of the Madras High Court found Syed Ibrahim guilty of “suppressing and twisting facts” while accusing the police of not letting him campaign

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, dismissed a writ petition filed by Syed Ibrahim, national secretary of the minority wing of the BJP, for having filed a writ petition accusing the police of preventing him from campaigning for the local body polls in Ward number 95 of Coimbatore Corporation. The court found him guilty of “suppressing and twisting the facts.”

Chief Justice Muniswar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy held that they do not find any reason to entertain the writ petition, to restrain the police from preventing his campaign, since Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram had informed the court that the police apprehended a law and order problem in the sensitive area and therefore instructed the petitioner to inform them at least 24 hours before he plans to campaign in the ward. However, in violation of the instructions issued to him, the petitioner had attempted to campaign without any information, leading to a tense situation and hence the police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him as well as the rival group.

The petitioner had suppressed all these facts in the affidavit filed by him in support of the writ petition, the A-G told the court.

Though the judges granted time for the petitioner to file an additional affidavit as to whether he was aware of the instructions issued by the police asking him to inform them about his campaign at least 24 hours before he begins it and also about the FIR, the court was not satisfied with the contents of the additional affidavit. “You are changing the statement. This is clever drafting,” the ACJ remarked.

Irked by the conduct of the petitioner, he also said: “You have not filed the affidavit as directed. This is a deliberate act of the petitioner to suppress and give such an affidavit against our directions. This platform cannot be used for the purpose you are trying to use. We are going to be serious. These tactics are not going to work in our court. This will be dismissed with costs.”