Court dismisses plea challenging arrest of two

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a man from Tirunelveli district, who alleged that the police were trying to implicate his brothers as accused in the special sub-inspector of Police Wilson murder case.
A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi dismissed the petition, after the State informed the court that the petitioner’s brothers, S.Al. Habeed, 28, and S. Zakkariya, 37, were arrested by the police in connection with another case. The Bench was informed that they were not arrested for the SSI Wilson murder case.
In his habeas corpus petition, S. Basheer from Pettai in Tirunelveli district claimed that his brothers S.Al. Habeed and S. Zakkariya had no past criminal records, but the police were trying to implicate them as accused in the murder case.
He sought a direction to the police to set them at liberty.
