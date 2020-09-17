Court dismisses bail plea of Sattankulam case accused

Madurai

17 September 2020 12:45 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of suspended Police Inspector S. Sridhar

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of suspended Police Inspector S. Sridhar, one of the accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Taking into account that the investigation in the case was in progress, Justice V. Bharathidasan dismissed the bail petition filed by Sridhar. The CBI, which is probing the custodial deaths case, had opposed the granting of bail to the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, the CBI had submitted that false cases were registered against the traders. The post-mortem reports revealed multiple injuries on their bodies and the cause of the deaths was due to the blunt injuries sustained by them.

In her intervening petition, Selvarani, the wife of Jayaraj, had also opposed the granting of bail to the accused. She apprehended that if the accused was out on bail, key witnesses and evidence in the case could be tampered with.