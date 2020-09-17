Court dismisses bail plea of Sattankulam case accused

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of suspended Police Inspector S. Sridhar, one of the accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.
Taking into account that the investigation in the case was in progress, Justice V. Bharathidasan dismissed the bail petition filed by Sridhar. The CBI, which is probing the custodial deaths case, had opposed the granting of bail to the accused.
Earlier, the CBI had submitted that false cases were registered against the traders. The post-mortem reports revealed multiple injuries on their bodies and the cause of the deaths was due to the blunt injuries sustained by them.
In her intervening petition, Selvarani, the wife of Jayaraj, had also opposed the granting of bail to the accused. She apprehended that if the accused was out on bail, key witnesses and evidence in the case could be tampered with.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath