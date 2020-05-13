Court directs Tamil Nadu government to file a status report on PPE supply to non-medical frontline workers

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a detailed status report in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to non-medical frontline workers, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hearing the PIL petition filed by Madurai-based NGO People’s Watch, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi directed the State to file a detailed status report on the steps taken so far with regard to providing PPE to frontline workers. The case was adjourned till May 20.

In his petition, R. Sathiamoorthy, executive trustee of People’s Watch said that there was an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu and media reports had pointed out that frontline workers were getting affected. This showed that there was a need to provide effective PPE to these workers, he said.

He said that non-medical frontline workers like police personnel, fire service personnel, sanitary staff, revenue officials, ambulance staff, media persons, official and unofficial volunteers were also affected as they come in contact with the public and except for masks, they are seen without PPE. Police personnel were among the most vulnerable, he said.

He urged the State government to ensure that PPE that includes gloves, masks, gown, face shield, head cover and rubber boots are provided to non-medical frontline workers. The State must take necessary steps to ensure that the protective gear is provided, as these workers have shown their dedication by working continuously, he said.