Court directs police to file status report on complaint against Sasikala

Former AIADMK Minister seeks criminal action against her as she was claiming to be the party’s general secretary

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court directed the Mambalam Police to file a status report on the complaint given by AIADMK organising secretary and former minister D. Jayakumar, seeking to take criminal action against former AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, who is claiming to be the general secretary of the party.

Mr. Jayakumar had filed a complaint in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court seeking to direct police for registering a case, based on a complaint given by him and take criminal action against Ms. Sasikala.

The complainant submitted that after the demise of the party general secretary Jayalalithaa, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had declared that the group headed by O. Panneerselvam (Convener) and Edappadi K. Palaniswami (co-convener), was the real AIADMK party and they were entitled to use the reserved symbol of ‘two leaves’. The contentions and claims of Ms. Sasikala were rejected by the ECI.

Mr. Jayakumar also said having lost all her claims over the party before various forums, now Ms. Sasikala was intentionally and wilfully taking the law into her own hands by dishonestly claiming to be the general secretary of the AIADMK, with an intention to create chaos, confusion and disharmony, likely to result in breach of public peace.

Her conduct of knowing fully well that she was neither an office bearer nor a member of the AIADMK party, but was personating herself as the general secretary of the AIADMK, and thereby indulging in various activities to disrupt the party. She was also trying to dishonestly induce some of the members to believe that she was the general secretary, the complainant alleged.

He said on October 17, Ms. Sasikala along with her henchmen went to the former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran’s office, situated at Arcot Road, and unveiled a commemorative plaque, in which she was referred to as ‘general secretary’ of AIADMK party. In this regard, the party lodged a complaint with Mambalam Police, who issued a CSR. However, they failed to take action by registering FIR, said Mr. Jayakumar. Hence the complaint was filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet.

On Wednesday, 17th Metropolitan Magistrate Krishnan, who took up the matter, directed the police to file a status report on the complaint before January 20.