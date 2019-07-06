Court comes to rescue of Sri Lankan couple

After having protected many Indian couples who had married against the wishes of their parents, the Madras High Court on Friday came to the rescue of a Sri Lankan couple too. It directed the police to make sure that the bride’s parents, residing in Tiruchi, returned her passport forthwith so that the couple could go back to their country.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh also directed the Tiruchi city police to ensure that no threat of any kind was exerted on the couple by the bride’s parents. He wanted the police to summon the family members for an inquiry and instruct them not to indulge in acts such as taking away the passport of the girl who had attained majority and refusing to give it to her.

The orders were passed on a petition filed jointly by the couple Umapriyadarshini and Ganesaraja Dilossan Sheno. Their counsel M. Radhakrishnan told the court that both the petitioners were Sri Lankan citizens. They fell in love with each other and got married in the island nation on December 27, 2018, before flying to India to meet her parents residing in Tiruchi.

Since the marriage was not to the liking of her parents, they took away her passport and began threatening the couple who were forced to approach the court seeking police protection. However, on finding that the couple were willing to fly back to their country, the judge directed the police to help her in getting the passport back from her parents.