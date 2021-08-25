Court asks OPS, EPS to appear in defamation case

Case was filed by ex-party spokesperson

A special court for the exclusive trial of cases against MLAs and MPs has directed AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K.Palaniswami to appear before it on September 14 in connection with a defamation case by former party spokesperson Va. Pugazhendi.

The case was filed by Mr. Pugazhendhi after his expulsion from the party on June 14. In his petition, he alleged that the news about his expulsion was circulated in electronic, print and social media, and the content of the letter tarnished his reputation among party cadre. He accused the two leaders of committing an offence punishable under sections 499 (Defamation) and 500(Punishment for defamation) of the IPC. He said the imputations were without justifications.

In the first week of this month, the court, after taking the complaint on file, had ordered the issuance of summons for their appearance on August 24. When the matter came up on Tuesday before special judge N. Alicia, the counsel for the AIADMK leaders filed petitions seeking to dispense with their personal appearance since they were preoccupied in the Assembly session. The judge then directed the leaders to appear for the next hearing on September 14, and adjourned the matter.