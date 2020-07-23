Court allows teen to terminate pregnancy

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed a 15-year-old teenager, who was seven months pregnant, to terminate the fetus after taking cognisance of reports from medical experts who said it could be considered.

Justice R. Pongiappan directed the Dean of Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital to immediately commence the process of termination of pregnancy, keeping the well-being of the girl in mind.

Case filed by aunt

The court was hearing a petition filed by the girl’s aunt, who sought termination of pregnancy.

It was said that the girl was sexually assaulted by her father and grandfather, who had been arrested. The girl had lost her mother.

Earlier, a team of medical experts was constituted to examine the 15-year-old’s condition as the gestation period was 25 weeks.

The medical team, after examining the girl, said that the termination of pregnancy could be considered.

The court relied upon Supreme Court judgments that allowed termination of pregnancy, exceeding the statutory limit, taking into account compelling reasons. If the pregnancy of the girl was continued, it would affect her well-being, the court said.