Court acquits Ramadoss

The Villupuram Principal District and Sessions Court on Monday acquitted PMK founder S. Ramadoss, party president G.K. Mani and 361 party cadres in a case registered against them in April 2013.

Principal and District Sessions Court Judge S. Anandhi acquitted them on a criminal revision petition filed by the PMK against delay in filing charge sheet in a local court in Villupuram.

According to prosecution, clashes broke out between Vanniyars and Dalits resulting in the death of two PMK workers in Marakkanam in Villupuram district on April 30.

The PMK announced to stage a protest in Tindivanam in the district demanding a CB-CID probe into the deaths of the workers. The police arrested Dr. Ramadoss, Mr. Mani and others when they tried to stage a demonstration in defiance of police orders.

According to prosecution, the police had filed a charge sheet after a delay of 1,287 days. The case was pending in a magistrate court in Villupuram.The case came for trial in the Principal District and Sessions Court. The judge Anandhi acquitted Ramadoss the PMK founder and all his supporters.