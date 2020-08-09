Courses translated into Tamil

MADURAI

09 August 2020 23:43 IST

MKU’s move will help those teaching in regional languages

Madurai Kamaraj University’s Education and Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) is translating content available for 13 courses from English to Tamil to aid professors teaching in regional languages online.

This is part of an initiative by the Ministry of Education to create more content for courses already available on the online portal, ‘Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds’ (SWAYAM), in regional languages.

3 varsities involved

Assistant engineer, EMRC, S. Murali said three universities, including MKU, were translating content for 40 courses in Tamil.

Advertising

Advertising

Vice-Chancellor of the university M. Krishnan had earlier said that faculty in need of technological assistance must approach the EMRC for aid.

Easing the burden

Mr. Murali said several members of the teaching staff had approached the centre for help while teaching online, particularly while handling Google Meet or uploading audio and video content.

He said that such visual and textual aid for subjects in regional languages would ease their burden. This was the need of the hour too, as students would have the option to choose the language and learn, he said.

He added that the centre was offering 40 undergraduate and nine re-run credit-based courses.

“We had at least 15,000 people signing up for the computer science course in the semester between January and April. Re-run of these courses will help students gain extra credits,” he said.

Professors can also come forward to create e-content as part of the Massive Open Online Courses in various subjects, including six new courses like sociology and political science, he said.

“This would be a major plus to the points under the career advancement scheme for professors and will also provide them additional remuneration. Professors can come forward with their proposals to the university administration and get them approved,” he said.