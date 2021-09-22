Courses on electronics, home appliances for needy

Marina – CAS Skill Development and Vocational Training Centre in R. A. Puram run by Rotary Club of Madras Marina with Chennapuri Annadana Samajam Trust have started new courses on electronics and home appliances from September 17 for free for the needy.

These courses are for a period of three to six months, especially for girl students, and designed to suit industry requirements, according to a press release.

The electronic courses are in partnership with Salcomp Manufacturing India Private Limited and Syrma Technology Private Limited and the home appliances course is in partnership with Venus Home Appliances Private Limited and Sowbaghya Enterprises Private Limited, the press release said.

Accommodation

A limited number of students alone are given accommodation.

R Maheswaran, project director, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, spoke about the need for skill training and how the State government is willing to hold hands with all such centres and support them.