Course on social justice

The Tamil Nadu Open University will offer a certificate and short-term course in social justice from the current academic year. Vice-Chancellor K. Parthasarathy announced this on Friday.

The course is being offered under the guidance of K. Veeramani, Chancellor of the Thanjavur-based Periyar Maniammai University. No tuition fee will be charged for the courses, Mr. Parthasarathy said.

The university has also proposed to establish a chair in the name of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy.

At the university, a pledge was administered and a seminar organised on the revolutionary journey of Periyar.