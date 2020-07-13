Couple with disability find ₹24,000 savings ‘demonetised’

A visually challenged man and his wife with a physical disability in Anthiyur taluk of Erode district learned the hard way that ₹24,000 of their life savings has no value as all the notes had been demonetised. The couple have no children and made a living by selling incense sticks and camphor.
Somu, 58, and his wife Palaniyammal, 49, live at Pothiya Moopanur. A few years ago, he gave the sum — saved over 10 years — to his mother Rasamma, 80, who kept it in a container at their home.
When the going got tough because of the COVID-19 lockdown, they opened the container on July 10 and found nine notes with a face value of ₹1,000 and 30 notes with a face value of ₹500. But they were shocked to learn that the money was worthless. They took it to a nationalised bank where officials said the currency notes were demonetised on November 8, 2016.
Mr. Somu told The Hindu that he and his family were unaware of demonetisation as no villager had told them about it. “Except for the monthly old-age pension, we have no income, and hence we need assistance for survival,” he said. He has to take care of his mother, too. G. Karthikeyan, a villager, said the couple were in desperate need of help.
Collector C. Kathiravan said he had asked the couple to come to the Collectorate on Monday. He would hand over to them ₹25,000 from his personal savings as the currency notes could not be exchanged now.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath