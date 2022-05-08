Couple who just returned from US murdered by driver in Mylapore

Srikanth | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The murder, main suspect in the case, was nabbed in Ongole in Andhra Pradesh

A couple who just returned from the U.S. on Saturday morning after visiting their daughter were allegedly murdered by their driver-cum-domestic aide in Mylapore. Their bodies were buried in a house near Mamallapuram. The police nabbed the accused from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh.

The police said the victims have been identified as Srikanth, 58, and Anuradha, 53, both residents of Dwaraka Colony, Mylapore. Srikanth was running a software firm in Gujarat. Around 3.30 a.m., they were picked up from the airport by their driver Krishna from Nepal who had been working with them for the last 11 years.

The double murder came to light when their daughter tried to reach them a couple of hours after their arrival. As she repeatedly got the message that the phone was switched off, she alerted a relative in Adyar. The relative, who rushed to the house, could not find Srikanth and Anuradha. The police reached the spot and began investigation.

Krishna too had gone missing and his mobile phone was switched off. The steel cupboard was broken open. Initially, the police suspected that the couple could have been kidnapped by Krishna.

The police said as soon as the couple reached home,Krishna and his associate Ravi hit them with a sharp object and murdered them. The duo wiped the house clean of blood stains and took the bodies to a guest house near Nemili and buried them in a pit. They attempted to escape to Nepal with the looted items in the car.

Additional Commissioner of Police, South, N. Kannan said: “It was a clear case of murder for gain. Our personnel quickly worked on the leads and after analysing the call records of the accused and other details, we caught them near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh within five-and-a-half hours.”