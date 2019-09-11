Tamil Nadu

Couple, newborn found dead on rail tracks in Krishnagiri

Railway police have found the bodies of a couple and a newborn on rail tracks near Sambalaptti here.

According to police, the deceased are yet to be identified. Railway police officials suspect the incident could have happened during the night. Railway police are investigating.

