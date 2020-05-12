Tamil Nadu

Couple murdered in Karur over land dispute

The three accused are close relatives of the victims, say police

A couple was hacked to death at Ayyampalyam near here on Monday night over a property dispute.

According to sources, a group of three persons of Rayanur barged into the house of T. Renganathan, 35, an AC mechanic, and attacked him with sickle, leaving him with severe injuries on his face, head and neck.

They also attacked his wife Deepika ,29, who came to his rescue. She also received cut injuries on her head, face and neck. Both of them died on the spot.

After ensuring that they had died, the accused escaped from the spot.

On information, the Vellianai police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

It is alleged that D. Parthiban, 25, of Rayanur and his brothers Praveen, 25, and Gowtham, 19, murdered the couple over a land dispute. The accused were close relatives of the victims, who have a 4-year-old daughter.

The Vellianai Police have registered a case. The accused are absconding.

