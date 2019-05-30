Couple killed, children survive road accident

A couple were killed and three others injured when the car in which they travelled collided with a lorry at Manjakuppam on the East Coast Road near Kottakuppam on Wednesday. The names of the victim were given as B. Sridharan, 51, and his wife Sridevi of Chennai.
The police said the accident occurred at around 8 a.m. The two, along with their two children Vengadanathan, 16, and Apoorva, 18, were on their way to Cuddalore. The car neared Manjakuppam when passersby were shifting Paranjothy, 35, a motorist who met with an accident after hitting a cow that came into the middle of the road. The accident occurred when the car driver Suresh, 56, tried to avoid hitting the locals.
The car swerved to the right and hit a lorry. While Sridharan died on the spot, Sridevi died on the way to the hospital.
