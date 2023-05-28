Couple injured in accident near Walajah in Ranipet

May 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - RANIPET

A couple was injured after a sand-laden tipper lorry hit their car on the Walajah - Sholinghur Main Road at Jambukulam village in Ranipet on Sunday.

The police said K. Bakthavathsalam, 70, and his family were travelling to Arcot town from Jambukulam village when the accident occurred. In the impact of the collision, the car fell into an empty pit.

Bakthavathsalam and his wife, B. Rosy, 45, sustained serious injuries, while his daughter B. Prema, 25, her aunt Manjula, 40, his grandchildren S. Jagadesh, 3, and S. Varshita, 1; and car driver C. Mahesh, 28, escaped with minor injuries.

The police shifted the couple to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town. The lorry driver, who has not been identified, is absconding. A case has been registered.

