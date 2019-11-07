Couple in Manapparai suspected to have sold baby, police investigate

The Tiruchi Rural Police are investigating the alleged recent sale of a nearly one-month-old male baby by its parents, who are living with HIV/AIDS, in Manapparai.

The action was initiated after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) here wrote to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police seeking appropriate legal action after the issue came to its notice on Wednesday.

The male baby is the third child of the couple. The infant’s father works at a tea shop, and the mother as a domestic help. Poverty is said to be the reason for the couple's decision to sell the child.

The person who bought the baby, works as an assistant professor and had lost his own son.

CWC sources said the incident came to their notice on Wednesday, after a local coordinator who goes on routine visits to the houses of children with parents living with HIV/AIDS, found the infant missing and alerted higher authorities. The CWC conducted enquiries with child’s parents on Wednesday, during which the entire episode came to light.

The man who bought the baby had allegedly paid Rs. 1.35 lakh to a hospital worker, Anthoniammal Mary, at the Manapparai Government Hospital, ,who apparently acted as an intermediary.

Anthoniammal had allegedly kept a portion of the amount as her share and paid the remaining amount to the child’s parents. The child was reportedly handed over to the buyer at Manapparai recently.

The CWC source said the baby was sick and has now been admitted to the Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

Acting on CWC letter, the Manapparai Police are conducting an inquiry with the hospital worker Anthoniammal and the child’s mother in connection with the issue, said police sources.