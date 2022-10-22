Couple from Tamil Nadu complete 18,000-km bike journey to raise awareness on breast cancer

The couple travelled through two countries, 24 States and three union territories as part of the ‘Drive Away Breast Cancer’ campaign

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 22, 2022 21:07 IST

Logeshwari, second from left, and Pream being felicitated in Chennai on Saturday by Alisha Abdhulla, the first female Indian racing driver and Harshad Reddy, Director of Apollo Cancer Centres. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

To raise awareness about breast cancer, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre launched a pan-India initiative “Drive Away Breast Cancer”. As part of this initiative, a couple from Tamil Nadu, Logeshwari and Pream, set out on a bike journey on June 21, traversing 24 States, three union territories and Nepal in their Royal Enfield Himalayan to raise awareness about breast cancer.

In 120 days, the bikers travelled 18,000 km to bring breast cancer conversations to the forefront. Alisha Abdhulla, first woman Indian racing driver, Paul Moses, administrator of the Chennai Royal Riders Motorcycle Club, and Harshad Reddy, Director-Operations, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Cancer Centres, greeted the riders and congratulated them on their accomplishment.

“The Drive Away Breast Cancer Initiative aims to raise awareness, reach out to women across the country, and educate them on breast self-examination and early detection. I congratulate the riders who joined our mission and touched the lives of thousands of women along the way,” said Mr. Reddy.

