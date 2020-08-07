Couple found dead

KALLAKURICHI

07 August 2020 00:37 IST

A youth and his girlfriend, belonging to different castes, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in front of a local temple at Eriyur, near Kallakurichi, on Thursday.

Police identified the duo as R. Kavitha of Sembakurichi and P. Kumar of Attur in Salem district. While Kavitha belonged to a dominant Most Backward Community, Kumar was a member of the Scheduled Castes, police said.

Kumar and Kavitha were third-year students of Tamil in a Government Arts College in Salem and were in love. The two had left their houses on Wednesday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

A cattle grazer found their bodies in front of the Solaiamman temple and alerted the police. Based on a complaint from the girl’s father, the police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC. Further investigations are on.