Tamil Nadu

Couple found dead

A youth and his girlfriend, belonging to different castes, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in front of a local temple at Eriyur, near Kallakurichi, on Thursday.

Police identified the duo as R. Kavitha of Sembakurichi and P. Kumar of Attur in Salem district. While Kavitha belonged to a dominant Most Backward Community, Kumar was a member of the Scheduled Castes, police said.

Kumar and Kavitha were third-year students of Tamil in a Government Arts College in Salem and were in love. The two had left their houses on Wednesday evening.

A cattle grazer found their bodies in front of the Solaiamman temple and alerted the police. Based on a complaint from the girl’s father, the police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC. Further investigations are on.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2020 12:40:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/couple-found-dead/article32289380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story