Couple found dead near a lake in Arani

A 40-year-old man belonging to the Irular community and his 29-year-old wife were found dead near a lake in Kamakkur village on the outskirts of Arani town in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday.

The police said the deceased have been identified as K. Pachaiappan, a native of Myilam village near Tindivanam town, and his wife P. Kalaiarasi. They have three daughters.

According to the police, the couples had gone to their relative’s house in the village after leaving their children with their parents. As they did not return, Pachaiappan father-in-law went in search of them and found their bodies near the lake.

Based on information, Kalambur inspected the spot and sent the bodies to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai for post-mortem.

The family had moved in to the village a few years ago to work in a brick kiln.