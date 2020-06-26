Couple found dead in house at Samayanallur

An aged couple was found hanging in their house at Samayanallur on Friday morning.
K. Machakalai, 67, and his wife, Pasupathi, 61, had taken this step after their third son reportedly refused to take care of them, according to the police.
The police said that the couple had three sons. One lived in Coimbatore and the other abroad. They were living with their third son, Karthik, at Poonga Nagar in Samayanallur.
On Thursday, Machakalai lodged a complaint with Samayanallur police that Karthik was forcing them to vacate the house and go to Coimbatore.
After Karthik gave an assurance to take care of them, the police had taken Machakalai to his house and left him there. However, on Friday morning, the couple was found hanging in the first floor of the house.
The Samayanallur police are investigating.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath