Couple found dead in house at Samayanallur

An aged couple was found hanging in their house at Samayanallur on Friday morning.

K. Machakalai, 67, and his wife, Pasupathi, 61, had taken this step after their third son reportedly refused to take care of them, according to the police.

The police said that the couple had three sons. One lived in Coimbatore and the other abroad. They were living with their third son, Karthik, at Poonga Nagar in Samayanallur.

On Thursday, Machakalai lodged a complaint with Samayanallur police that Karthik was forcing them to vacate the house and go to Coimbatore.

After Karthik gave an assurance to take care of them, the police had taken Machakalai to his house and left him there. However, on Friday morning, the couple was found hanging in the first floor of the house.

The Samayanallur police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.