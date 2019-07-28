Couple elope, relatives face ire in Pennagaram

In an apparent backlash to elopement by an inter-caste couple, three women were allegedly stripped naked, assaulted and tied to a tamarind tree along with three men of their families, at Thallapallam village in Billiyanur panchayat in Pennagaram.

One of the women is said to have slipped into a coma and is critical in a hospital in Bengaluru, where all the other victims are admitted.

The incident centred around Ajit Kumar, belonging to a backward community, and Priya, who hails from a most backward community. The victims were all from Ajit Kumar’s side, according to sources.

The incident came to light through a WhatsApp message from one of the residents of a village adjacent to Thallapallam. Since none of the victims were reachable, The Hindu verified the allegations through second person accounts. These accounts were cross-verified by Aapil, Ajit Kumar's uncle, who lives in a neighbouring panchayat and is the only source of contact with the victims, who are incommunicado.

Ajit Kumar is the son of Kalidasan from Bikkampatty village and Priya is from neighbouring Thallapallam, both in Pennagaram taluk.

Two days after their elopement, nine families belonging to Ajit Kumar’s caste living in Bikkampatty shut their homes and left for Bengaluru fearing a backlash. The intervening period saw parleys by Priya’s relatives, who managed to trace Kalidasan’s family in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, one of them, sources said, reached Bengaluru and convinced Kalidasan and his family members to return to the village for talks. Kalidasan and his family memberswere brought from Bengaluru to Thallapallam, where they were asked to reveal the couple’s whereabouts.

Soon after, three women, including the mother, and two aunts, were tied up along with three other men, to a tamarind tree near the Thallapallam government higher secondary school compound and beaten with coconut palm fronds, plantain leaves and ropes. Two other men fled the spot.

“One of Ajit Kumar's aunts is said to be critical and in coma,” claimed the source.

After holding them captive for two days, the aggressors ferried them and dropped them at Hosur after getting their signatures on a blank sheet of paper.

When contacted and asked whether he was aware of the situation, Murugan, the VAO of Billiyanur panchayat, said he was aware that some people had left the village.

“I heard some nine families of the community had left Bikkampatty.” When asked if he reported the matter to higher officials, he said he had informed the Tahsildar of Pennagaram. “But, I’m not aware of this incident of assault on them this week,” the VAO said.

The Hindu spoke to T.R. Anbalagan, Aavin Chairman, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, and the president of AIADMK’s farmers’ wing, who hails from Thallapallam village and is a neighbour of the girl’s family.

“I’m in Vellore on election duty. But, someone did call about the incident. I inquired in the village. Yes, the boy’s family members were brought to the village to inquire about the girl’s whereabouts. But, I do not know if they were assaulted or tied to a tree.” However, the Paaparapatty police were not aware of the incident, said a policeman, who answered the call. The Superintendent of Police Rajan did not answer the call.