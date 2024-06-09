ADVERTISEMENT

Couple electrocuted while drying clothes in Kallakurichi

June 09, 2024 - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple was electrocuted while drying clothes at their house at Melsiruvalur near Sankarapuram on Sunday.

Police identified the victims as Ramu, 38, and his wife Sarala, 30.

According to the police, Ramu was spreading clothes on the terrace of their house to dry when he came in contact with a live wire and got electrocuted. Sarala, who rushed to his rescue, also suffered burn injuries.

Neighbours rushed them to the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital where they were declared brought dead. A case has been registered.

