Couple electrocuted

A retired TNEB employee, Shanmugaraj, 63, and his wife Subbulakshmi, 62, were electrocuted when they came in contact with electricity that passed on a clothesline at their house in NGO Colony here on Monday evening.

Police said Subbulakshmi was trying to take clothes from the clothesline at around 5.30 p.m. when she was electrocuted. Shanmugaraj, who was alerted by her alarm, rushed to her help and he too was electrocuted. The police said electricity leakage through the clothesline during the rain had claimed their lives. Kovilpatti West police are investigating.


