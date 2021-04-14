Couple, businessman held for illegal adoption

SALEM

The child’s grandmother alerted the police

Salem Town All-Women police on Tuesday arrested a couple and a businessman in a case of illegal “adoption” of a seven-year old girl.

According to the police, the parents Sumathi and Sathish were launderers and worked out of a corner shop at Annamalai Nagar in Salem. They had two daughters and a son. Worsening financial constraints allegedly forced the couple to illegally give their seven-year-old second daughter in adoption recently to Krishnan, a businessman from the same colony. Ms. Sumathi’s mother Chinnaponnu opposed this and asked her to bring the child back.

However, the couple refused to do so. Based on Ms. Chinnaponnu’s complaint, the police and Childline members rescued the girl from the businessman here, the police said. The police have registered a case under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and are investigating.

