Couple attempt self-immolation

A couple from TIRUNELVELI

Maranthai in the district – K. Ashok Kumar (35) and Divya Darshini (29) – attempted suicide by dousing themselves with kerosene outside the Collectorate here on Tuesday. Police personnel deployed in the area, however, thwarted their attempt and sent them to hospital.

Even as the officials tried to downplay the issue, inquiries suggested that Divya Darshini had come to the Collectorate in the forenoon and submitted a petition to the District Revenue Officer.

In her petition, she said her mother had deposited ₹10 lakh in Divya Darshini’s name. As she was a minor then, her mother had made it a joint account, which could also be operated by Divya Darshini’s maternal uncle. Divya Darshini stated that her uncle had cheated her and siphoned off the money after her mother’s death.

As her repeated attempts to reach her uncle failed, she and her husband took the extreme step, Divya Darshini said.

Palayamkottai Inspector T. Periasami said the couple were admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. A case would be registered in this regard, he said.

Following the suicide of Esakkimuthu, his wife and two children at the Collectorate in October, the police have sealed most of the entrances to the complex, but intensified checks. Frisking is done particularly on Mondays, when people turn up in large numbers to participate in the grievance redressal meeting.

People in need of counselling to overcome suicidal tendencies can contact the State Health Department’s helpline 104. Chennai-based suicide prevention centre Sneha can be contacted at 044-24640050.