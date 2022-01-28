Couple arrested in Tiruttani for blackmailing two DMK MLAs

CHENNAI

28 January 2022 00:43 IST

A couple who allegedly called two MLAs and attempted to extort ₹25 lakh from them on the pretext of solving complaints against them were arrested on Thursday in Tiruttani police station limits.

Sources said around 1.15 p.m on Tuesday, a man called S. Chandran, Tiruttani MLA, and introduced himself as a Dy S.P. in the Secretariat (Home Department). He told the MLA that an adverse complaint was received from the constituency against him. He alone would be able to solve the problem but required some money.

He called to tell him that he had solved a similar issue faced by Vilathikulam MLA in Thoothukudi.

Mr. Chandran then called up Vilathikulam MLA who said a stranger had called him and asked for money. Mr. Chandran lodged a complaint with the police.

On the police’s advice, the MLA sent his assistant Sathish to the hotel. Around 11.30 a.m., the man came with a woman in a car. When they were receiving the bag from the MLA’s assistant, the police nabbed them. The accused were identified as K .Vijayakumar, 43, and Yashodha, 43, of Kamarajapuram, Ambattur.