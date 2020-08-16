Country-made bomb blows off cow’s mouth near Coimbatore

The cow with its mouth blown off standing in a stream at Kallar near Coimbatore. Photo: Special Arrangement

COIMBATORE

16 August 2020

The animal which had gone for grazing battling for life

A cow belonging to a farmer from Kallar near Coimbatore is battling for life after its mouth was blown off when it accidentally chewed a country-made explosive called ‘avittukai’ which poachers usually keep as bait to kill wild boar.

Sources with the Forest Department said that the cow, which belonged to Muhammed Jafar Ali from Chengal Padugai near Kallar, was injured in the incident on Wednesday. The animal had been in extreme trauma for the last four days.

Mr. Ali told forest officials on Saturday that the cow that he had left for grazing in a nearby field, around 2 km from the forest boundary, did not return for three days. It was found standing in a nearby stream with its mouth blown off on Saturday.

D. Venkatesh, District Forest Officer, said the department had registered six cases under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act when possession and use of country-made explosives were detected this year.

“As the cow had wandered after the explosion, it was not clear where the incident took place. A special team is trying to find the land where the explosive went off,” he said.

Another cow had died in a similar incident near Mettupalayam this year.

As offences involving the use of the crude explosive is covered under the Explosives Act, the department had informed the police.

“We had taken the menace caused by country-made explosives to the attention of Coimbatore District (Rural) Police when Sujit Kumar was the Superintendent of Police. On Saturday, the department sent the letter to the present SP Ara Arularasu, seeking the intervention of police on the use of crude explosives in farms adjoining forest areas,” said Mr. Venkatesh.

Ailing makna found near Maruthamalai

Meanwhile, the department has started treating an ailing makna (tuskless male elephant) that was found at Maruthamalai foothills some days ago. Forest Department staff who monitored the makna found puss oozing from its mouth, possibly from an infected wound.

“The makna is closely being monitored. Staff are carrying fruits stuffed with medicines to feed it. We suspect that the makna had a fight with a tusker with which it was found a week ago. Two tuskers that suffered deep wound on the upper jaw during fights with other male elephants had died in the forest division this year,” added Mr. Venkatesh.