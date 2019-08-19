Country has come a long way in healthcare, says Prathap C. Reddy

From imposing heavy customs duty on imported medical equipment to manufacturing equipment here, the country has come quite a long way in healthcare, said Prathap C. Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, in Chennai on Sunday.

While speaking during a release of books on medicine, he said a few decades ago, only a niche rich crowd had access to excellent medical care, but now, that had changed completely. “In the 80s, we used to have just one CT scan machine, and now, we manufacture the machine in India. The same way, MRI equipment too can be manufactured here,” he added. He released three books — Apollo Hospitals Textbook of Medicine (2nd edition), Completion of 300 cases in Apollo Advance Fever Clinic and 5,000 MCQ’s in Medicine, authored by T.V. Devarajan, senior consultant physician, Apollo Hospitals. Mr. Reddy said such books were the need of the hour and were of great importance.

T.V. Devarajan said only a handful of institutions had brought out such books.

Munirathinam, chairman of RMK Group of Institutions, and lyricist Vairamuthu also spoke.