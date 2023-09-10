Country could be protected only if INDIA bloc wins the 2024 elections: T.N. CM Stalin

September 10, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The country could be protected only if the opposition-led INDIA bloc wins in the Parliamentary elections due in 2024, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Nevyeli on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

In his speech virtually delivered on the occasion of a family function of a party functionary and legislator Sabha. Rajendran in Neyveli, Mr. Stalin underlined the necessity for his party to win all 40 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2024 elections.

“Only if we win in that scale, we could play a key role in the Union government which would assume the office next,” Mr. Stalin said. He also called upon his partymen to ensure victory in all 40 seats.

