Countdown has begun for CM, says Stalin

13 November 2020 01:29 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said that the countdown has begun for the AIADMK government as the people have decided the place (exit) for Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues in May next year.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s comments on Wednesday that Mr. Stalin would be disqualified from contesting elections, he said Mr. Palaniswami had cited an election petition, which was dismissed by the Madras High Court. This showed his desperation and dejection.

‘Contempt of court’

The High Court, had in a 549-page verdict, upheld his election from Kolathur in 2011, he said. He contended that since the Chief Minister had hinted what should be the outcome of the appeal in the case in Supreme Court, the latter’s remarks would amount to contempt of court.

“Mr. Palaniswami is irritated because he knows he is losing power. He is angry with me because I am explaining to the people in the nook and corner about the corrupt practices of the AIADMK government” Mr. Stalin claimed. “His speech betrayed his wishful thinking on the outcome of the election,” the DMK leader said.