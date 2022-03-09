Counselling service launched for Ukraine returnees in Tamil Nadu

40 counsellors will be available to address their concerns round-the-clock, says Minister Ma. Subramanian

Around 40 counsellors have been deployed to counsel parents and students who had returned from Ukraine.

State Health minister Ma. Subramanian, who launched the counselling service on Wednesday through the State’s toll-free helpline 104, said seven WhatsApp groups were formed and the students were counselled based on the concerns they raised. “Whatever humanitarian support they need, we will give through counselling. The counsellors will be working round-the-clock. This is a continuous process,” the Minister said.

The Minister said four MPs and bureaucrats had camped in New Delhi and were constantly in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of students and Tamils. An IAS officer Atulya Misra was coordinating the effort. The students were asked whether they wanted to return and based on their preference, they were being evacuated, he said. As on date 1,416 medial students ranging from first to fourth-years, had returned.

“The Chief Minister has appealed to the Union government to enable these students to complete their education in India. The students also want the Union government to help them complete their education,” Mr. Subramanian told mediapersons on the sidelines of the event.

“When we asked the students, they said they could complete their education in Poland or in neighbouring countries where the curriculum is similar. We expect the Union government to take a decision in this regard,” he added.

Right to Health Bill

A round-table conference on developing a Right to Health Bill was held under the aegis of Health Secretary and National Health Mission director, the Minister informed. The Bill aims at protecting the right to health of the people. Medical experts, World Health Organisation representatives are part of the committee. The Bill is on the lines of the ones in vogue in Thailand and Vietnam.

According to Mr. Subramanian, Tamil Nadu would be the first State in the country to launch such a Bill. Though the Assam government passed a similar Bill, it had not yet been implemented, he said.

The Bill envisages the government’s role in developing infrastructure, ensuring healthcare of its citizens and protecting their right.

To a question on the adverse reaction to vaccination in two students, (one lost her eye sight and another has developed weakness on lower limbs), health secretary J. Radhakrishnan said a 17-year-old girl, who had been vaccinated on January 5, had developed fever 20 days later and lost her sight. “The doctors are suspecting optic nerve syndrome. A committee of experts is examining her and taking steps to restore sight.”

A Class IX student had been vaccinated on February 9 and had since developed weakness on limbs. Doctors were investigating if she had developed Guillian Barre syndrome. Further details would be shared with a team of experts from the central government, he explained. “As far as adverse reaction to vaccination is concerned, medical experts and the central team will analyse, link the time and date of the event and offer their diagnosis,” he said.