Counselling only after Bill gets nod, says Jayakumar

CHENNAI

24 October 2020 01:18 IST

Minister says Governor will give his approval for the Bill

The government will persist in its attempts at getting the Governor’s assent for the Bill providing 7.5% horizontal reservation to NEET-qualified State government students in medical admissions, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said on Friday. He added that the government was confident that Governor Banwarilal Purohit will give his assent to the Bill.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Mr. Jayakumar said counselling for MBBS/BDS would be held only after the Governor gives his assent. “We have 100% confidence in the Governor. He will definitely give his approval to the Bill. Only when the horizontal quota of 7.5% is fulfilled will counselling be held. We are clear on that,” he said.

Mr. Jayakumar said there was nothing wrong with the Governor replying to DMK president M.K. Stalin on the issue.

