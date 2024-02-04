ADVERTISEMENT

Counselling for 1,021 doctors for 20 health unit districts in Tamil Nadu complete: Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

February 04, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The counselling for 1,021 doctors, who were selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board examination to fill vacancies in 20 health unit districts (HUD) in Tamil Nadu, would conclude by Sunday evening, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Addressing journalists, Mr. Subramanian said the counselling sessions on Saturday and Sunday were first of its kind held for fresh doctors in the country.

The 1,021 chosen candidates would be posted in government hospitals in 20 HUDs where vacancies of doctors were high. There were a total of 1,127 vacant posts in the 20 HUDs, which were intimated to the candidates who attended the counselling.

The Minister added that appointment letters for the 1,021 doctors would be handed over in a function to be held at The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University in Guindy on Tuesday, February 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The vacant posts of doctors are in Aranthangi, Ariyalur, Cheyyar, Dindigul, Kovilpatti, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Paramakudi, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Sivakasi, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, the Nilgiris, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, and Virudhunagar HUDs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US