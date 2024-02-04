GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Counselling for 1,021 doctors for 20 health unit districts in Tamil Nadu complete: Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

February 04, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The counselling for 1,021 doctors, who were selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board examination to fill vacancies in 20 health unit districts (HUD) in Tamil Nadu, would conclude by Sunday evening, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Addressing journalists, Mr. Subramanian said the counselling sessions on Saturday and Sunday were first of its kind held for fresh doctors in the country.

The 1,021 chosen candidates would be posted in government hospitals in 20 HUDs where vacancies of doctors were high. There were a total of 1,127 vacant posts in the 20 HUDs, which were intimated to the candidates who attended the counselling.

The Minister added that appointment letters for the 1,021 doctors would be handed over in a function to be held at The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University in Guindy on Tuesday, February 6.

The vacant posts of doctors are in Aranthangi, Ariyalur, Cheyyar, Dindigul, Kovilpatti, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Paramakudi, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Sivakasi, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, the Nilgiris, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, and Virudhunagar HUDs.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.