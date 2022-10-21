Counselling for veterinary courses to begin from October 29

A total of 16,214 applications were received, of which 13,470 were for B.V.Sc and 2,744 were for B. Tech programmes

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will commence counselling for Bachelor of Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc), Animal Husbandry (AH) and B. Tech programmes from October 29. The university released the merit list on Thursday.

Chandrasekar S. of Kallakurichi, Muthupandi K.T. of Erode and Harinika M. of Dharmapuri have taken the top slots with a cut-off of 200/200 for B.V.Sc and AH programmes. Subha Geetha S.K. of Chengalpattu with a cut-off of 199.5 has topped the B. Tech degree programme merit list, while Aswin K. of Namakkal and Shajika M. of Tiruchi both scored 198.

The first three ranks under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students are Varsaa J.V. from Salem, Sakthivel M. of Dharmapuri and Mahalakshmi P, of Villupuram with a cut-off of 196.5.

A total of 16,214 applications were received, of which 13,470 were for B.V.Sc and 2,744 were for B. Tech programmes (food technology/poultry technology/dairy technology).

The provisional merit list is available at https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in and https://tanuvas.ac.in.

Certificate verification

Certificate verification and counselling for special category (differently abled, sports quota) will be held in person at Madras Veterinary College on October 29 from 10 a.m. The registration for online counselling for wards of ex-servicemen; candidates under 7.5% preferential quota; academic and vocational streams will begin on the same day.

The counselling schedule is available on the university websites.