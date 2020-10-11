Counselling for three veterinary colleges to start in a few days

‘Nearly 15,000 applications received’

Counselling for the three new Veterinary College and Research Institutes (VC&RIs) in Tiruppur, Salem and Theni districts will start in a few days, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said on Saturday.

He chaired a meeting at the Tiruppur Collectorate to review the measures taken for combating COVID-19 in the district.

He told journalists that nearly 15,000 applications had been received for the VC&RIs established at Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, Thalaivasal in Salem and Veerapandi in Theni.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said there were adequate number of beds for COVID-19 patients in the district.

Of the nearly 3,000 swab samples being lifted in the district every day, only 150 returned positive, he said. “Officials have been instructed to take steps to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and other officials attended the meeting.