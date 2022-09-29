Counselling for State quota of PG medical, dental seats from today

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian releasing merit list for MD, MS and MDS post graduate courses in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Medical Education will commence counselling for postgraduate medical and dental seats from Thursday. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who released the merit list on Wednesday, said a total of 2,346 seats were available for PG medical and dental programmes, including 1,162 medical seats in 23 government colleges and 763 in 16 self-financing institutions.

In MDS, 31 government seats and 296 in self-financing colleges are available. There are 94 seats in DNB programmes.

As may as 11,178 candidates have applied for counselling, Mr. Subramanian said.

ADVERTISEMENT

MBBS merit list

The DME is likely to release the merit list for MBBS, BDS a couple of days after the last date for submitting filled in applications. The last date to submit applications for MBBS is Oct. 3.

Till Tuesday 21,183 persons had downloaded applications while 12,429 had submitted filled in forms. As on date, 7,368 seats are available for undergraduate medical, dental programmes. The Minister further said that counselling for the same would be held once the DGHS completed counselling for the central pool seats.

The first round of counselling for paramedical and allied sciences courses was completed on Wednesday. The government would fill 17,855 seats through the process. The second round of counselling will begin on Thursday, he added.