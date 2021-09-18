Counselling for special categories begins

CHENNAI

18 September 2021 00:35 IST

Candidates can fill choice till Sept. 21

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee on Friday started counselling for special categories for the academic year 2021-22.

They include eminent sportspersons, persons with disability, wards of ex-servicemen and students of government schools.

Aspirants will complete filling of their choice of college/course by 5 p.m. on September 21, and the TNEA will make tentative seat allotments on September 22.

Candidates must confirm the allotments by 5 p.m. on September 23, and the provisional allotments will be made the next day.

As many as 14,788 aspirants are expected to take part in the first round of general counselling. The round will begin on September 27. There will be four rounds of nine days each. Candidates will be given nearly four days to make payment. For each round, the time to make payment ends at 5 p.m. on the fourth day.

Aspirants will begin filling of their choice on October 1 for the first round. They can fill in their choice until 5 p.m. on October 2. On October 3, a tentative allotment of seats will be made, and candidates will have time till 5 p.m. on October 4 to confirm the allotment. The provisional allotment list will be published on October 5.

The second round begins on October 1, the third round on October 5 and the final round on October 9. The provisional seat allotment for the final round will be made on October 17. A total of 30,438 candidates will take part in the second round; 40,830 aspirants in the third; and 50,854 in the fourth.