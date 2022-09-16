Counselling for paramedical courses to start on Wednesday

87,764 applications have been received for 17,233 seats in the 19 courses, says the Health Minister

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 16, 2022 22:53 IST

The selection committee will start online counselling for admission to the paramedical courses on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who released the merit list on Friday, said 87,764 applications were received for 17,233 seats in the 19 courses, including diploma and degree programmes. The most number of applications were received for nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, radiography and imaging technology, dialysis, anaesthesia and trauma care.

Mr. Subramanian said there were 2,526 seats at 36 government colleges. As many as 348 self-financing institutions are also offering paramedical courses. “We expect to complete the counselling by this month-end. In the first phase, the counselling will be held for 10 days. If there are vacancies left, we will hold another round after a week,” he said.

As for the counselling for the MBBS and BDS seats, the Minister said that once the National Testing Agency sent in the NEET mark sheets of candidates, the Directorate of Medical Education would start the process.

