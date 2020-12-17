Counselling for MBBS/BDS under management quota from Dec. 19

Panel postpones counselling for NRI candidates to December 18

Ccounselling for admission to MBBS/BDS courses under management quota will be held from December 19.

According to the schedule released by the selection committee, Directorate of Medical Education, the counselling would be held on December 19 and 21 to 23 at the Nehru Outdoor Stadium, Periamedu.

Candidates can download the call letters for counselling from www.tnmedicalselection.org and www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in. No individual calls letters would be sent.

Candidates should produce a demand draft payable at Chennai for ₹1,000 drawn in favour of ‘Secretary, Selection Committee, Chennai-10’ at the time of counselling as processing fee. Those who are selected should pay ₹1 lakh as registration fee by means of demand draft only at the time of receipt of allotment order.

After receipt of joining report from the deans of the respective colleges, this amount would be transferred to the colleges.

Tentative vacancy position would be displayed in the two websites.

Following representations from candidates, the selection committee has postponed the counselling for NRI candidates to December 18. The counselling was scheduled to be held on December 17.

30 seats allotted

Of the total 86 candidates called for counselling for admission to Government Erode Medical College Hospital (IRT, Perundurai), 48 attended. Thirty seats were allotted and 18 candidates were waitlisted.

A total of 82 seats were allotted at Christian Medical College, Vellore, during the counselling. Of the 212 candidates called for counselling, 135 attended. As many as 53 candidates were waitlisted.