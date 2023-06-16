ADVERTISEMENT

Counselling for five-year law degree courses on June 22 and 23

June 16, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Last date to join college is June 30

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University will conduct online counselling on June 22 and 23 for seats in the 5-year BA LLB programme. Allotment orders will be issued online on June 26.

Candidates will be given time from June 26 to June 30 to join in person. The university published the merit list and cutoff on Friday for the 5-year integrated (Hons.) degree courses offered in the School of Excellence in Law (SoEL) and the 5-year BA LLB degree of affiliated law colleges in the State.

The details are available on the university website, www.tndalu.ac.in. The TNDALU received 21,362 applications, including 13,228 for affiliated law colleges, which have 2,004 seats, and 8,134 for the School of Excellence in Law. SoEL has 624 seats.

