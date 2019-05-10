Counselling for engineering courses kicks off at VIT

The counselling for admission into various B.Tech courses at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) commenced on Thursday, with Sekar Viswanathan, Vice-President, VIT, handing over the admission letter to toppers.

The first admission order was handed over to Sajal Pundhir of Uttar Pradesh. On the first day, the counselling was conducted for students who secured ranks from 1 to 10,000 in the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE).

Executive director, Sandhya Pentareddy, Vice-Chancellor, Anand A. Samuel, pro-vice-chancellor S. Narayanan, and director (UG Admissions) of VIT K. Manivannan were present during the inauguration.

The counselling would be conducted simultaneously at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal and Amaravati (AP). The process to issue admission letters based on the merit list was conducted simultaneously at VIT’s four campuses.

The counselling session for students ranked 10,001 to 30,000 would be on May 10, on May 11 for ranks 30,001 to 50,000, on May 13 for candidates with ranks from 50,001 to 70,000, May 11 for ranks 70,001 to 90,000 and finally, on May 15 for the ranks 90,001 to 1,10,000.

The computer-based VITEEE-2019 was held from April 10 to 21 in 124 selected cities across India, as well as in Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat and Qatar. The results were published on April 29.

Admission for other 3-year undergraduate and 5-year UG integrated programmes have also been opened and aspirants could visit VIT’s website for more information and to register for admission.