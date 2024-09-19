Counselling for Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science to begin on September 23

The Directorare of Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy will hold counselling for special category candidates for undergraduate programme in naturopathy and yogic science (BNYS) on Sept. 23, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced on Thursday.

A total of 2,320 applications were received of which 2,243 candidates were found eligible for counselling to government quota seats. A candidate from Villupuram with 198.50 marks has topped the list of students under the government quota seats. As many as 1,187 candidates had applied for self-financing seats of which 1,173 were found eligible. A candidate from Coimbatore with 195 marks has topped the merit list of candidates for self-financing seats.

BNYS programme is offered in two government colleges, which have 160 seats and 16 self-financing colleges which have 1,500 seats. The latter surrender 960 seats to the government for counselling and 540 seats are under management quota.

The directorate will hold general counselling from September 24 to 26 and on September 27, counselling will be held for management quota seats.