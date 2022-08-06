Counselling begins for special categories in arts and science colleges

Demand for science stream courses is lower, say colleges

Counselling began for arts and science courses in government colleges on Friday. On the first day, candidates who had applied under special categories, including sports, persons with disabilities and wards of defence personnel, were called for counselling.

T. Veeramani, president of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association said the demand among students was for B Com, Computer Science, Defence Studies, Political Science, Public Administration and Psychology. Since the number of students applying under sports category would be huge, some colleges would take a day to complete the merit list, he added.

Admission for the general category will begin on Monday.

Government colleges expect that there would be demand for Computer Science, Information Technology and Bachelor of Computer Applications among the science subjects.

Self-financing colleges in the city suburbs say admission has been slow. Though self-financing colleges admit students without the pressure of cut off the demand for science subjects has been low, said the Principal of a self-financing college in city suburbs. According to her the demand for engineering and the after-effects of COVID-19 had pushed students away from science subjects.

Some of the reputed colleges in the city also had a similar experience, according to the principals. The principal of a college in Tirukazhukundram said in his college BCA was received better as it offered more scope for students. “Students believe they have the opportunity to go for higher education in allied programmes,” he surmised.

Independent consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi, however, opined that students should choose an engineering programme instead of a three-year degree programme in computer science or IT. “Students have not realised that when they do engineering there is every chance for them to get some dream offers or package of more than ₹7 lakh or ₹10 lakh. But definitely that is not possible in B Sc. IT companies definitely have a preference, especially for skilled students. An engineering student can become a full-stack engineer but that is not possible in B Sc courses,” he said.

Alternatively, students could consider integrated science programmes. Some deemed universities and top rung colleges have started such courses and the fee structure and eligibility criteria is lower as compared to engineering courses. It makes sense to use the college’s brand name to get placed easily, he added.