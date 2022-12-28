ADVERTISEMENT

Counselling begins for Indian medicine systems

December 28, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy began counselling on Tuesday for 1,171 seats for admission to undergraduate programmes in siddha, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy systems for the 2022-2023 academic year.

A total of 2,776 applications were received and 2,580 candidates were found eligible, officials said. There as 280 seats in the government sector and 891 seats surrendered to government counselling by self-financing colleges for which counselling will be held.

The counselling session will be held until Friday.

There are a total of five government colleges, including two for siddha and one each for ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy medicine. As many as 26 self-financing colleges including nine siddha, six ayurveda and 11 colleges for homoeopathy are participating.

CONNECT WITH US